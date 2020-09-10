CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina’s own Bojangles hired its first African American to serve on the food chain’s leadership team in the company’s 43-year history. This comes as the business looks to hire 30,000 more people over the next year.

Monica Sauls is the company's first Chief People Officer and will report directly to Bojangles CEO Jose Armario starting on September 15. She will lead talent acquisition and development as well as handle employee relations and diversity and inclusion efforts, according to a press release.

“I’m excited to join the Bojangles family and look forward to serving as a key strategic partner to Jose and his leadership team,” Sauls said. “As the Chief People Officer, I will focus on building and maintaining a people-centered culture where everyone at Bojangles can do their best work and help the company succeed.”

With a master’s degree in human resources and industrial relations from University of Minnesota Twin Cities and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Sauls also brings 20 years of experience in human resources. She’s recently led teams at Duke Energy and the Boeing Company.

“At Bojangles, our strength is our people, so we’re delighted to have Monica’s experience and expertise on our leadership team to help nurture our most important asset,” Armario said. “This is a critical new role as the Bojangles system looks to hire more than 30,000 new employees due to expected growth and demand over the next 12 months and build on our commitment to diversity and inclusion to create a culture where all employees are respected and valued.”

Bojangles has about 750 restaurants in 11 states.