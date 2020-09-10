INDIALANTIC, Fla. — People are "over the moon" about a home-based project to create a lunar habitat, and we are seeing one student's vision of living, working and learning on Earth's nearest neighbor.

Brooke Sluzky is an Indialantic Elementary sixth grader studying virtually this school year.

But she's been spending the last couple of months designing, creating and building another type of home that's out of this world.

"I really like art, and building things with recycled materials," Sluzky said. "The buildings, the water tower, the solar panels. It required a lot of sketches to finally get the right idea."

It's all part of the Aldrin Family Foundation's "Home On The Moon" project.

The goal is for people to learn and understand how things work here on our planet can be modified or adapted to work on the moon.

The idea came from Jim Christiansen's home office.

"Where they take a look at their house, and how the systems in their house perform to give them everything they need," he said. "And take that knowledge and turn it into a design to live on the moon."

He says it's about the science and engineering needed to live — how big, how strong, how fast — and apply it to lunar living.

For Brooke, the project was a glimpse into our near future, and a surprise learning experience about a world 250,000 miles away.

"In a few years we could have a colony on another planet," she said excitedly. "Honestly the moon is a lot more interesting than I thought."