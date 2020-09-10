GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pat Waugh says when she thinks of her daughter, she thinks of her smile.



“She was like a happy, sweet person. She did have a little temper when she got riled up. She was always like busy busy and smiling. She always was smiling,” Waugh says.



Sandy Waugh Bradshaw was able to call her husband from United flight 93 when it was hijacked on 9/11.



Waugh says her daughter was feisty, which she thinks helped Sandy and the other passengers and crew overpower the hijackers.



Bradshaw was based out of Greensboro, and there are memorials to her around the area.



There are plaques at Piedmont Triad International Airport, and some of her possessions are on display at the Greensboro History Museum.



Waugh is surprised at what survived the crash, like her daughter's flight book and Harris Teeter VIC card.

“Of course, they said that plane went in nose first at 560 miles an hour. So, you know, basically everything disintegrates," Waugh says. "Well the plane did because there were hardly any plane parts, and no bodies either.”



While we are 19 years out from 9/11, Waugh hopes everyone takes time to remember all the victims each year.



“Those seniors, some of them were not even born. So we’ve reached that point now to where there are a lot of people that aren’t familiar with it other than what they’ve heard,” Waugh says.