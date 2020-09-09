FLORIDA -- A new report says more adults are vaping these days, especially young adults and students.

Researchers at John Hopkins saw a jump of e-cigarette usage in adults from about 11 million in 2016 to nearly 14 million in 2018.

The report also says more people were vaping on a daily basis -- suggesting that more users are becoming dependent on them, rather than merely experimenting with them.

The study comes on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis vetoing a bill that would have banned flavored nicotine products commonly used in vape cartridges.