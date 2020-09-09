ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pandemic has impacted Floridians in different ways and it continues to be felt by many in the Bay area’s workforce who have lost jobs or seen their income shrink.

Now, St. Petersburg College is offering free training, so residents can get back on their feet in high in-demand industries.

SPC launched its Rapid Credentialing Scholarship program recently which provides full-tuition scholarships to eligible students.

What You Need To Know St. Petersburg College offering free training program





Free training in high in-demand industries





MORE INFORMATION: SPC job training program

The training is unique: students earn a certification in a matter of weeks, not years. The goal is to jump start the local economy.

“Anybody who's unemployed, underemployed, or impacted at all financially by COVID-19 should sign up for these courses and get the skills they need to compete in today's workforce,” said Michael Ramsey, Dean of Workforce Development.

The scholarship funding comes from over $2.2 million in grants awarded to SPC by the Florida Department of Education’s Rapid Credentialing Economic Recovery and Prosperities Initiative.

The programs offered are all in high demand fields: IT, Manufacturing, Finance, Insurance, Public Safety and Healthcare. They all take between 10-18 weeks to complete and the scholarship even covers certification test prep, and exam costs. SPC will also help students with job placement.

“We want to get our economy back going as quickly as possible, people need help now. They can't wait 2, 3 years down the road before they can get better income to take care of their families, so we want to help them get the skills they need to get those jobs right now,” said Ramsey.