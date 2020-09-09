The side streets off Shrewsbury St. are quiet now, but Gary Vecchio is worried it could change.

The City of Worcester is considering zoning changes to make the current outdoor dining rules permanent.

Gary Vecchio, president of the Shrewsbury Street Neighborhood Association, said, "It will be a parking disaster in the residential side streets."

Vecchio has lived here in the Shrewsbury St. neighborhood his whole life. He says if restaurants continue to have seating in parking lots after the pandemic when capacity goes back to normal, streets like his will be affected.

Vecchio said, "What happens is, you have people coming into the neighborhood, then you have people coming home and they don't have a parking space. Many of the houses, my house doesn't have a driveway, I don't have a driveway or garage, many three-deckers don't have that."

He says parking used to be a problem, but they've made improvements over the last decade, eliminating some late night neighborhood disturbances.​

"We've had problems in the past, not now, with public urination, people having sex in their cars at two o'clock in the morning. These are things we don't want to go back to,” Vecchio said.

The City granted almost 100 outdoor dining permits for restaurants to put tables in parking spaces and on sidewalks.

District 2 City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson says the program's success has helped businesses survive.

Mero-Carlson said, "It really truly was the lifeline for a lot of our restaurants, whether Shrewsbury Street or the Canal District, certainly across the city."

She supports making it permanent, but says the city should review each individual establishment.

She doesn't want Shrewsbury St. to be excluded, but recognizes some areas may not work.

Mero-Carlson said, "I think it is depending on their location, do they have access for ADA accessibility, all of those things I think need to be taken into play."

Vecchio and the Neighborhood Association like the current set up, but want to make sure their quality of life isn't sacrificed when things go back to normal.

Vecchio said, "That's all I'm asking people to do is be fair, put themselves in our shoes and say, ‘Would I want to live like that?’”

Vecchio says he's not opposed to the permits extending past November, so long as they remain temporary. The City is working on a permanent outdoor dining proposal where restaurants are reviewed case by case.