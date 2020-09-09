WINDERMERE, Fla. — If you have ever wanted a home with a 6,000 square-foot indoor basketball court, showroom-style garage for your 17 most glamorous vehicles, cigar bar with a walk-in humidor, and a ton of NBA street cred, the house of your dreams just came onto the market.

What You Need To Know NBA star Shaquille O'Neal lists Windermere home for $19.5 million



31,000 square foot mega-mansion has 12 bedrooms



All of those things, and much more, are a part of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's golf-course-adjacent Windermere mega-mansion, which has been listed for $19.5 million.

O'Neal's listing agency, The Atlas Team, announced the listing Wednesday along with numerous details about the 31,000 square-foot mansion.

The home, located at 9927 Giffin Court in Windermere, sits on nearly four acres at Ilseworth Golf & Country Club, which is recognized as one of Central Florida's top gated golf communities, according to The Atlas Team.

The mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, the aforementioned basketball court and showroom-style garage, 700 feet of western-facing lake frontage, and a private pier with two covered boat slips.

Also included are a soundproof home theater, an aquarium-style room with a triangular fish tank, a game room, and three fireplaces.

The home's pool is 95 feet long, 15 feet deep and includes a waterfall, outdoor kitchen and a tiki-style cabana.