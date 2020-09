New York casinos and racetracks can reopen Wednesday for the first time in months.

In our area, that includes Del Lago Resort and Casino, Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, and Batavia Downs Gaming.

They're opening with enhanced air filtration systems, a maximum occupancy of 25 percent, and masking and social distancing rules.

There will be no table games or beverage service on the gaming floor.

The state gaming commission says it will be watching for violations.