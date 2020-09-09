ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s now been a month since an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy shot Salaythis Melvin in the back outside the Florida Mall, killing him.

Spectrum News 13’s Watchdog reporter Curtis McCloud sat down one-on-one with Orange County Sheriff John Mina to talk about his agency’s use-of-force policy, the notion of bias in policing, and a decision to release body camera video on the day of the primary elections in August.

Spectrum News 13 Reporter George McCloud: What changes, if any, are you looking to make as it relates to policy in deputy-involved shootings?

Orange County Sheriff John Mina: “The one change we are looking to implement is the release of body-worn camera footage. We know that the community wants to know exactly what happened, and I think releasing the footage in a timely manner continues to help build trust within the community."

McCloud: Why was the body-camera video released hours before polls closed [on primary election day)?

Mina: “The week before the election, I told the media and I told the public that once all the interviews are done, we will release the body- worn camera footage…The last interview was done on Tuesday, [primary] Election Day, and the bod-worn camera footage was released that day. I will say there was a slight delay in the fact that we were trying to let the family see that first, have some time to digest it and it was put out…You know, Curtis, I will say that in my estimation, that election was over long before Election Day. If you look at early voting, if you look at mail-in voting, I really don’t think that would have an effect on the election.”

McCloud: Do you believe that there could have been a different outcome in this shooting had either parties reacted in a different way?

Mina: “Certainly I go back to what I said earlier, we need to follow the instructions of law enforcement certainl. If we are armed with a handgun, you should definitely follow instructions of law enforcement.”

McCloud: Do you feel there is any bias when it comes to the arrest and apprehension of African-American men?

Mina: “No, I haven’t seen any data that suggests that. We don’t police someone because of the color of their skin, and that is why we do that fair and impartial training. So what we do is we go to where the crimes are occurring so specifically our focus is on violent crimes. So any area that is experiencing a high volume of violent crimes, that area is going to get more law enforcement.”

During this 20-minute conversation, the sheriff also said he spoke with Melvin's parents days after the shooting, telling them that investigators understanfd the situation was hard, and e asked them to allow the investigative process to run its course.