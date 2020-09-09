GASTONIA, N.C. -- Museums in North Carolina can welcome back visitors under phase 2.5 of reopening.



Gov. Roy Cooper announced museums and aquariums could reopen at 50 percent capacity starting September 4 at 5 p.m. Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia reopened for members on September 8 and will reopen to the public on Friday. The museum has been closed since March.



Its executive director, Dr. Ann Tippitt, says they have missed their visitors.



“The children, the families, to see people together interacting and learning and telling stories to one another. The general flow of activity in the building. It makes the building come alive,” Tippitt said.



Visitors will notice some changes when they return, including masks being required for children older than 5. In addition, they are being asked to purchase tickets online for one of the two daily sessions before arriving.

According to Tippitt, the reservations will allow them to keep the building at 50 percent capacity. People will also notice sanitizing stations, additional cleaning and signs reminding them to social distance.



“The main thing we want our visitors to know is they can come here. We worked really hard to make this place clean and safe,” Tippitt said.



Staff also worked hard to renovate exhibits both indoors and outdoors. Along with that, they have new attractions and programs outdoors.



Some high-touch areas and areas where social distancing is difficult will remain closed, including the museum store, planetarium and water fountains.



Other museums in the state are also reopening to the public this week, including the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and Bellamy Mansion Museum in Wilmington. The NASCAR Hall of Fame will reopen to everyone next week.