If you’ve enjoyed dining outside in Downtown Buffalo during the pandemic, you now have a little longer to do so as Mayor Byron Brown has announced the extension of Chippewa Open Streets through October 12.

Chippewa Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street downtown to continue to allow street dining in an effort to support local business.

Open Streets EXTENDED! Please take advantage of this great initiative & continue supporting our quality local small businesses! pic.twitter.com/7ehA5fyScF — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) September 9, 2020

Chippewa Open Streets originally began in July and was scheduled to end after Labor Day.