GREEN BAY, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) –– Labor Day marked the unofficial end to the summer in what's been a difficult year for Downtown Green Bay businesses.

“This being our first year, in general, is a little hectic, along with the pandemic that we weren’t expecting, it didn’t go so well," says Diamond Osborne.

The 25-year-old owns Diamonds American Diner on N. Washington St. She opened the businesses late last year. There was no way she could imagine what 2020 would bring.

“I know there’s a lot of places that have been established for a long time and they weren’t so lucky to pull through," she says. "I’m very lucky to still be here.”

One thing that helped business was an effort by Downtown Green Bay, Inc. to convert some parking spaces nearby into an outdoor seating area to better allow for social distancing. Osborne says the move helped business.

As the calendar continues toward the fall, and eventually winter, Osborne and other business owners are now preparing for how to manage the trifecta challenge of cold weather, outdoor seating and social distancing.

Jeff Mirkes of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. says businesses have already begun preparing for colder days by installing heat lamps in outdoor seating sections. Others are planning even bigger projects to keep people warm and give them space.

“For businesses to remain long-term many of them need to tap into their creativity and ingenuity," Mirkes says. "We certainly hope we see more and more of it throughout the Green Bay area.”

Osborne says she'll keep hand sanitizer handy, wear masks and maintain customer capacity at 50 percent until health officials say it's safe enough to do otherwise. She says the most important thing for her is to remain flexible and adapt as the pandemic requires.

“COVID’s here. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon, so (I) just keep pushing on until things get back to normal or to a new normal.”