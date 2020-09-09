The pushback from long-term c​are facilities continues, despite Governor Ron DeSantis signing off on a limited reopening more than a week ago. That’s according to families who say they still aren’t being allowed in.

Cheryl Hanson said she visited her 91-year-old mother Ruth Hanson at her Spring Hill nursing home every day before the pandemic. She said the wait to get back in has been made even more heartbreaking by the facility’s response to the reopening order.

“She comes out with her hands on her hips. That’s how she greeted me,” Hanson said of the facility administrator. “I was given the ‘I’ll let you know after I talk to corporate.’”

Long-term care task force member Mary Daniel, who helped come up with the safe reopening guidelines for the governor, said she has heard from an overwhelming number of people in similar situations.

Daniel, who initially told families to be patient, said she has now run out of patience herself.

“A week is enough. You knew this was coming. This was no surprise,” Daniel said. “The first press conference when the Governor established the task force was five weeks ago.”

Daniel, who has been an advocate for families throughout the process, took action yet again by compiling a list of complaints and presenting them to AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew and her team. In response, AHCA sent out further clarification to all long-term care facilities across the state Wednesday, instructing them to “immediately implement procedures to enable essential care givers.”

Daniel said she is hoping the message is received loud and clear.

“I don’t need to be fighting this anymore,” Daniel said. “We’ve already won.”

Daniel said she has also been in touch with some of the long-term care associations that represent facilities across Florida.

She said they reassured her they are reaching out to further encourage compliance with the reopening order.