MILWAUKEE, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A luxury hotel across the street from Fiserv Forum is the next major addition to downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District, the Bucks announced Wednesday.

“These are tough, challenging and surreal times, and boy, it’s really exciting to make a good announcement about development in our great city,” team president Peter Feigin said inside Fiserv Forum.

The organization partnered with Middleton, Wis.-based North Central Group for a 200-room hotel at the corner of Juneau and Vel. R Phillips avenues. The building will be part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection of luxury hotels.

The Bucks and North Central Group plan to break ground next fall with hopes to open the hotel in early 2023.