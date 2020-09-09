Construction continues on this massive Amazon fulfillment center in the town of Clay.

Up to 1,000 people could soon be hired at Central New York location, thanks to a new virtual career day.

Amazon plans to offer 20,000 free, one-on-one coaching sessions with recruiters next week.

They'll also help train individuals on other outside, in-demand jobs in their communities.

“That ability to add upscaling to experience is tremendously powerful because we can help create a pipeline for better employers in the town and in the community,” said Ardine Williams, Amazon Workforce Development vice president.

In total, Amazon plans to hire 30,000 people nationwide with jobs starting at $15 an hour.

Its upcoming five-story, 3.8 million square-foot facility in Clay will be the second largest building of its kind in the world.

Williams says she expects the site to have a positive ripple effect throughout Central New York.

“It’s a tremendous privilege. We’re fueled by demand from our customers and the ability to provide critical support and supplies to people who have sheltered in place and it really is a privilege to continue to invest in the United States and create these jobs,” said Williams.

Clay employees would work alongside Amazon robots to pick, pack and ship small items like books and toys.

If you don't have experience working in a fulfillment center, Amazon is providing some good news.

All employees would receive on-the-job training and prior experience isn't required.

“If you are focused and willing to come to work and work with your colleagues, we’d love to have you. There’s no reason to be reluctant to apply,” said Williams.

The Clay site is expected to be completed about a year from now.