If you're a fan of professional wrestling, chances are some of your favorite wrestlers have come through companies just like Xcite.

But what does it take to become a professional wrestler?

For local professional wrestlers like Sean Carr, it's the first time he's been able to train at his home of Xcite Wrestling since mid-March. The state granted the promotion clearance just last week.

"Five, six months ago, all of our lives were turned upside down, and a big part of me has been this for all of my adult life, so to get back to some kind of normalcy and to be able to perform and train is amazing," said Carr, Xcite Wrestling's heavyweight champion.

Carr has dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler since he was a young boy.

While you won't find him on "Raw" or "Dynamite" just yet, he's performed all over the country and now helps train fellow wrestlers.

"Wrestling has been my only obsession. Anybody who's grown up with me, they know I've literally wanted to do this my entire life, so to be able to say that I've did it and to be able to live my dream is really cool," said Carr.

Xcite owner Jonny Moose is no stranger to watching wrestlers like Carr go onto become big stars. Plenty of current and former WWE and AEW champions have, at one time or another, come through his doors.

"You watch NXT and you watch WWE and you're like, 'that guy's been on my show and that guy, oh that's main eventing the show? That main evented the American Legion about five years ago,' and it's kind of cool to see things like that," said Moose.

When new students come through the school, Carr makes one thing clear: While this is entertainment, the pain is very real.

"It is this much padding, and it's steel and boards, and these ropes are not trampolines. There's cable in there; it's hose. This hurts. Maybe what we do is scripted or choreographed, but the pain is real. I guarantee you," said Carr.

Carr may not be making a living in the world of professional wrestling just yet, but getting in the ring provides him with an outlet, and you can't put a price on that.

"There's a quote that I love: 'If you hang around the barbershop long enough, you're going to get a haircut,' so I've had some opportunities before. I'm just going to keep praying and working and hoping those opportunities come my way," said Carr.

While the future may be unclear, Carr hopes to continue doing what he loves most, entertaining fans, and providing a bit of an escape in a very uncertain time.