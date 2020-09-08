The city of Worcester experienced a restaurant renaissance over the past several years. Many new spots opened while other longtime staples stuck around. But the dining scene is a lot different these days with COVID-19.

Nick Panarelli, owner of Buck's Burger and Whiskey Bar, says, “The support that we've had from our staff and from our community has been absolutely overwhelming."

Michael Covino, president of Niche Hospitality Group, says, "We're set up to last. That was the key."

Some Worcester restaurant owners are getting by in hard times, but it’s not the case for many. About one in five Massachusetts restaurants are closed permanently because of the pandemic.

Panarelli says, "Every day we hear about more and more places like The Fours in Boston and places that have been around for such a long time."

Buck’s on Green Street has been able to keep half of their business. Owner Panarelli says not everyone feels comfortable eating inside and he is seeing a younger crowd.

"My 60 and 70-year-olds I don't see as much inside, but they're more than willing to sit outside and they've been extremely supportive with takeout,” Panarelli says.

Some employees are still laid off or working fewer hours at Niche Hospitality Group’s Mezcal, The Fix, and Bocado locations, but things are looking up. Four of their six Massachusetts restaurants are open and they’re opening the other two soon.

Covino says, "Obviously adding more stores, you're adding more jobs, you're adding more sales so those are positive things for us right now."

Their focus now is to make people feel safe eating inside again. They are remodeling some of their dining rooms with booths and dividers so there isn’t a dip in sales when outdoor patios close.

Covino says, "We didn't want them to feel like they were makeshift. We're trying to redesign to make it feel like this is the environment. This is the setting, the ambiance, and oh by the way, it happens to feel safe."

Buck’s is taking it day by day. Panarelli has future concerns though because once outdoor seating goes, a good portion of his capacity goes with it.

He says, "As we get into colder weather, hopefully there are less restrictions and we can actually be able to have a bar."​​