Another summer meet at the historic Saratoga Race Course has come and gone, though this season's running was unlike any other.

Fans were forced to watch the races this year from home for the entirety of the meet, which came to a close Monday.

The 40-day meet was still full of star performances, including Saratoga's own Tiz The Law taking home the victory in the Travers Stakes.

And while the New York Racing Association has seen a record number of wagers thanks to people tuning in from outside the track, officials say this summer just hasn't been the same without the fans.

"First and foremost, we've missed our fans dearly this entire meet each and every day. Saratoga Race Course is a shell of itself without the energy, the passion of the fans that makes Saratoga special. That much has been made crystal clear throughout this meet," said Patrick McKenna, NYRA director of communications.

The NYRA is preparing to hold its fall meet at Belmont without spectators, as well.