The pandemic has caused a lot of changes for restaurants and the way they operate. The Rumble Seat in Chicopee has been fortunate that instead of laying off staff, they have been hiring more.

"There is no standing anywhere, there is no going to the bar for service, you have to wait for a server to come to you so we've had to increase our staff on every single shift,” says the owner, William Stetson.

Stetson says they have been sanitizing their restaurant with the same sanitation being used in schools. They have adapted QR scan codes for people to access their menu. They have also been doing contact tracing, which isn’t required by the city, but it's just an extra measure they are taking to keep their customers safe. Every person is required by the state to order food if they are going to have an alcoholic drink.

Business has been going well so they have had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand. With football season here, Stetson says their staff will likely triple from what it was this time last year.

"Football is something we've done really well on our patio,” says Stetson. “You can see we've got eight televisions on our patio."

As fall beers are starting to take up some taps, the Rumble Seat has outdoor heaters ready in anticipation of more people watching football outside.

"We’ve installed permanent ones and we've got ones for the patio so we can hopefully get a few more months than we normally would out of the patio use,” says Stetson.

But at John's Pizzeria and Restaurant, it's a different story, because once it gets colder, all of these tables and chairs will be making their way back inside.

John Capaccio is the owner at John's Pizzeria. He says while the outdoor addition has been great the past three months, when it gets cold that will no longer be an option so they will have to do what they can to keep everyone safe inside.

"The plan is, we try to sit as many people inside as we can,” says Capaccio. “We gotta go by the rules."

Not every table inside can be used, so it limits how many customers are able to dine in. Capaccio says he is expecting fewer people to choose to dine in this winter. Fewer people have been dining in now as it is, but business has still been busy.

"Whatever we lose in the dining room, we make up in takeout and deliveries,” says Capaccio.

He says more people have been picking up food to go, especially in the evenings. He says he appreciates the community helping small, family-owned businesses like his during this challenging time.

"We have been here 41 years and Chicopee is very good to us,” says Capaccio. “The city and people are very, very nice to us. They support us."