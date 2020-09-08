Five months after they were forced to close their doors due to COVID-19, Resorts World Catskills will once again reopen to gamers Wednesday morning.

The casino and hotel will have strict social distancing guidelines in place for visitors, including requiring all guests to wear masks at all times, additional hand washing and hand sanitizer stations, and a 25 percent capacity limit on the casino floor.

The hotel connected to the casino will also begin accepting reservations on September 12.

You can read about Resorts World's 21-point health and safety protocol plan online on their website.

Casino doors will officially open at 10 a.m.