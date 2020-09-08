VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A small group of protesters gathered outside the Volusia County School Board meeting Tuesday evening, calling for the school district to do a better job of creating a safe environment for all.

What You Need To Know Protesters call for more transparency



Volusia County school district says schools following CDC guidelines



Some say there's been a lack of communication

Among them was former Volusia County Schools administrator and teacher Kate Cumiskey.

“I feel terrified for the lives of my former colleagues in Volusia County schools,” Cumiskey said, while holding a sign reading "Transparency Now".

She started a Facebook page called Volusia County Schools COVID-19 Educators Self-Reveal Group, where she says she is told the reality of what’s going behind school gates and the struggles teachers face.

“They are picking and choosing between AAP guidelines and the CDC,” she said, referring to how schools are being run.

However, a district spokesperson says the schools are following CDC guidelines and have plenty of cleaning supplies with more shipments on the way.

Another issue according to Cumiskey is a lack of communication.

“Since the school board has mandated that there is face to face education, we want them to open the board rooms back up — with safe guidelines of course — to the public,” Cumiskey said.

School Board Member Ida Wright said outside district headquarters that she and the other board members have heard the concerns.

She said the next meeting is set to be opened up to the public. She also claims the board has not been trying to keep things from the public.

“It is not that we were not being transparent, but first we had to make sure what we were doing was legal,” said Wright, explaining why they did not immediately start sharing information about positive COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Protesters also voiced their unhappiness with the interim superintendent, Dr. Carmen Balgobin, and the fact that she may receive a raise.

School Board Member Ida Wright shared that she thinks Balgobin has been doing a great job in leading the district and the money would be to compensate her for doing both the job of deputy superintendent and superintendent.

She expects the search for a new deputy to begin shortly.

Cuminksy still wants to see more improvements and hopes by making their voices heard, they can continue to create change.

“I think what this has done is bring people together from all different perspectives to achieve one goal, that is to achieve safety in Volusia county schools,” Cumiskey said.