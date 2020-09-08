PALM BAY, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Brevard County following an explosion at a chemical plant in Palm Bay.

What You Need To Know The blast plume and debris field are not toxic



Massive explosion happened just before 11 a.m.



The public is urged to stay away from the area

The blast happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at FAR Chemical, in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and RJ Conlan Boulevard in NE Palm Bay.

The plume and debris field are not toxic, according to hazmat teams. No injuries were reported.

“Palm Bay Police Department has closed US1 and RJ Conlan Boulevard to traffic,” Keely Leggett, a City of Palm Bay spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Residents are asked to avoid the immediate area.”

BCFR assisting @PBFR with 3 ladder trucks, Hazmat, 3 chief officers for a significant fire in the area of PB Road and RJ Conlon. Media requests should be through PBPD. Please check @PalmBayPD on Twitter. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Hazmat #AutoAid pic.twitter.com/EjDtcaqWov — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) September 8, 2020

The explosion involved 30 to 40 barrels of an “isopropyl alcohol-based solution,” Palm Bay officials said. Each barrel contained 50 gallons of the fluid.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue confirmed that the fire has been extinguished, Leggett added.

“Due to the industrial area, extra precautions are being taken to prevent hot spots and potential flare ups,” she said.

Patrick Air Force Base responded with a crash truck and sprayed the area with a layer of retardant foam. Brevard County Fire Rescue responded with three ladder trucks.

Spectrum News 13 has learned that Far Chemical received a number of violations in 2012, accoriding to OSHA inspection records. Some of the violations were listed as serious.

According to federal records, an employee at FAR Chemical was killed on May 21, 2008 in an explosion of a 500-gallon, glass-lined piece of equipment used for treating wastewater byproducts.

“The wastewater in the vessels was heated, vaporized and condensed. The resultant liquid then traveled through a glass pipe,” the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a report. When the glass piping exploded, the worker “sustained traumatic injuries.”

OSHA inspectors found 10 “initial violations” and seven “current violations.” An initial penalty of $14,600 was reduced by $3,000, records show.

In a 2019 article on its website, FAR Chemical’s general manager Joe Beatty says the Palm Bay facility has a positive reputation.

The June 2019 article is about an expansion at the plant projected to increase the workforce by 50 percent.

“We’re proud of our 35-year history of safe, responsible operations and look forward to building on this legacy,” Beatty is quoted as saying.

FAR Chemical, founded in 1982, calls itself an industry leader in the manufacturing of specialty organic chemicals for pharmaceuticals, electronics, flavors, fragrances, personal care, catalysts, polymers and plastics.