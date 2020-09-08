Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says a tentative agreement has been reached with the CSEA in regards to furloughs. He's waiting on signatures before details are announced.

McMahon is still planning for layoffs later this month.

After losing $20 million in state funding, and millions more in sales tax revenue, McMahon is trying to protect vital services in Onondaga County.

"Certainly we're not going to not have snow plow drivers on streets, or police officers on streets, so, the food, shelter, safety mantra is something we're looking at when we're looking at our core service delivery with workforce disruptions," said McMahon on Tuesday.

In coronavirus news for the county, there were no new deaths, and only five new cases were reported Tuesday.

Onondaga County is currently tracking 176 active cases. Sixteen patients are hospitalized, and none are in critical condition.