The Westcott Theater first opened 12 years ago during the recession, but owner Dan Mastronardi says previous battles are nothing compared to COVID-19.

"Our industry was one of the first to be shut down and will be one of the last to reopen,” said Mastronardi. “March 11, 2020 was the last time we had an event at the Westcott, and that day I will never forget. Since then we've had 0 revenue and 100 percent bills."

Without federal funding, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says 90 percent of independent venues will have to close permanently.

"Six months is up,” said Mastronardi. “We're not going to let that happen here. We need help, and we need help now."

Senator Schumer is pushing for the "Save Our Stages Act."

He presented it outside the theater Tuesday, alongside other local owners including the Syracuse Stage and the Landmark Theatre.

The bill would create a $10 billion Small Business Administration program that would give grants up to $12 million dollars to cover six months of expenses.

Schumer has high hopes.

"The heat -- we're getting close to Election Day,” said Schumer. “There are a whole bunch of senators in McConnell's caucus saying, ‘We demand it. We need it.’”

Owners say they also need to reopen and are prepared.

"It's time for some things to change,” said Mastronardi. “Allow us to be able to attempt to open at minimum capacity just like he's done with restaurant and bars and other entertainment fields."

Schumer says if venues across the country remain closed for the rest of the year, they'll lose $9 billion nationally in ticket sales alone.