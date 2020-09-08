The iconic Miss Adams Diner in downtown Adams has been closed for years, but now, thanks to a new owner, it's getting ready for a comeback this fall.

"The current format that it is now, the Worcester dining car, or lunch car rather, has been here since 1949. Over the years it has changed hands several times, but I hope to be the next hand that keeps this place going into the future," says Pete Oleskiewicz, owner of Miss Adams Diner.

Oleskiewicz bought the diner earlier this month and is wasting no time working to restore it and bring back its original diner feel.

"I tackled the dining room myself, we have some things to do with re-upholstering the dining booths, some little paint here and there," says Oleskiewicz.

There's still a lot of work to be done, but the goal is to be ready to open in October. Oleskiewicz says he wants to offer an old school, home-cooked menu from day one.

"Typical diner food, you know, your hash and eggs in the morning, home fries, sausage, bacon, omelettes, pancakes, french toast, just basic diner staples."

It's not the best time to run a restaurant because of the coronavirus pandemic, but, Oleskiewicz is optimistic the diner will be successful because of the support he's received since announcing the reopening on Facebook last week.

"What I've been receiving from people has been absolutely awesome. I've got hundreds of messages on Messenger, plus the comments that are actually made on the regular chat rooms. I'm blown away by the support the community has to offer."