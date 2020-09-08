ORLANDO, Fla. – While the eviction moratorium was extended for another month, thousands in Central Florida remain concerned how they’ll pay their rent once it ends.

What You Need To Know Jennifer Deida got behind on rent after she was furloughed



But she talked with her landlord to work out a payment plan



She's urging other to seek out help with rental assistance

Jennifer Deida, who received assistance, said persistence is key.

Deida was furloughed from her job with HMSHost, the company owns the majority of restaurants inside Orlando international Airport.

“I was scared, I’m worried. I had so many things on my mind at that moment,” Deida said.

Just like hundreds of thousands of Floridians she immediately filed for unemployment, but she did it with the help of Unite Here, a national labor union. She said the payments didn’t arrive as quickly as she needed them.

“I was laid off March 21 and the first of April I had to pay my rent and they was harassing asking me for my money,” she said. “I didn’t have enough money for more my rent.”

Deida said she was two months behind on her rent and bills. She said she spoke to her landlord about a payment plan at first she was denied but with persistence the tide changed.

“I kept insisting ‘listen to me, I’ve been paying my rent always on time. This is because I don’t have a job since the pandemic hit me so hard’,” Deida said.

She then said her benefits came in rental assistance from United Way, unemployment payments from the state and county.

“Any help that you see giving away to everybody for residents in Orlando and Orange County just go for it, apply for it,” Deida said. “It will not come out very fast but it will come out.”

She said she is now ahead of her rental payments.

“Have faith,” she said.

She said her final unemployment assistance payment came last month because she found a job campaigning for the union. Her office is the home she fought hard to stay in.

Unite Here organizers say anyone looking for help to apply for rental assistance and fill out their unemployment application can reach out to them.