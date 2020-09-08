DURHAM, N.C. – The Saltbox Seafood Joint is $25,000 richer.

The money comes from Discover's Eat It Forward Program. The financial company launched the campaign to help out Black-owned businesses across the country. Customers nominated Saltbox and Discover randomly selected the restaurant. Owner Ricky Moore received the prize.

"During these economic times, particularly when there wasn't a pandemic, Black-owned businesses were crippled in a lot of different ways. It's awesome that they really took the time and thought this through," Moore says.

Moore says he will use the money to help out his employees.

"Money will go to, first of all, taking care of my employees who have been with me during this trying time to make sure that those who had to do without for a while, I'm going to make sure I'll take care of them," he adds.

Moore says Saltbox has held steady during the COVID-19 pandemic, and easily adapted to take-out orders.

However, he had to lay off a few workers but hired some back, plus new ones. He says loyal customers and the money from Discover will keep him afloat.