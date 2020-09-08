MADISON, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- In the middle of the pandemic, a fancy five-course restaurant in Madison closed its indoor eating area — and decided to open up a one-of-a-kind outdoor patio fine dining experience.

"You got to focus on what you can do, see what possibilities open up, meet people where they are comfortable," DelecTable owner Justin Gibson says.

He invested in some items you won’t see anywhere else.

That includes purchasing Z-Shields. These are special face shields that come up from the collar bone for better coverage.

"As opposed to coming down from the forehead, the benefit being that obviously when you're serving people, the people are below you so I didn't really feel that forehead-starting masks were protecting underneath you as well," he says.

Gibson also installed table shields to offer protection to couples eating with other couples.

"As far as I know, I am the first one to do it I haven't heard of it anywhere else," Gibson says. "And I even heard people from San Diego saying they would eat out more if they had these sort of shields available to them out there as well, so I think it is something that people can look to adopt."

He is doing everything he can to keep his customers and staff safe. Keeping everyone healthy has been a priority since day one. That is the only way to stay in business nowadays after all.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about how to keep people safe (and) how to keep our staff safe ... I expressed to my staff that if any one of us ... gets COVID, then really we're all out of a job," Gibson says.

If you are wondering about cold weather patio plans, DelecTable is purchasing heaters and considering private dining igloo domes.

"I would love to keep any innovation possible so that we can find to stay open, keep our staff employed and keep serving people, delicious food and giving them experiences they remember, and time to be able to get out of the house, and enjoy themselves safely," he says.

Learn more about DelecTable, here.