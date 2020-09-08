PENINSULA, Ohio — Fainting goats, Thanksgiving turkeys and fields of sunflowers will be featured at Keleman Point Farm—a new working farm in the Cuyahoga Valley.

It is the 10th farm in the Countryside Initiative Program's roster of revitalized farmsteads in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The initiative was created more than 20 years ago in a partnership with the national park to help preserve the rural character of the Cuyahoga Valley.​

Countryside selects and manages the farms, recruits farmers and provides agricultural expertise. The national park invests resources and manages the leases and financial aspects of the program.

Since its inception, Countryside Initiative has rehabilitated 14 original farms in the valley. Ten farms are leased to farmers through a competitive proposal process. The farmers use sustainable practices to grow livestock, crops and flowers while opening their doors to park visitors.

Keleman Point Farm picks up where the retiring owners, Terry and Cindy Smith​ of the former Goat Feathers Point Farm, left off through a lease transfer, said Countryside CEO Tracy Emrick.

With 60-year leases, Countryside farms rarely become available.

“The fact that Terry and Cindy Smith decided to retire and transfer their lease to a young farm couple is exactly the way we would love to see every farmer do,” Emrick said. “With the aging farm population across the country, being able to transfer your farm to somebody who actually wants to farm is wonderful.”

Mike and Melisa Keleman both have experience in animal husbandry and agriculture.

Like the Smiths, the pair plans to raise Tennessee fainting goats for cashmere fiber, and Heritage Breed Turkeys which will be available this year for Thanksgiving. The farm also produces potatoes, grains and milk.

Next year, the Kelemans expect to offer pick-your-own pumpkin and sunflower fields.

The Keleman farm stand will offer chicken eggs and seasonal items, such as elderberry syrup and honey produced on site, as well as products from other Countryside Initiative farms.

Collectively, the farms gross more than $1 million per year in sales, Emrick said.

“It is a big impact. It stays right here in our community,” she said. “You can go and safely shop at your local farm stand or farmers market and at the same time you’re doing a good thing for you community.”

Each Countryside Initiative Farm is unique, but they all endeavor to bring life back to the old farmsteads while contributing to the community, she said.

Other Countryside Initiative Farms include:

Sarah’s Vineyard in Cuyahoga Falls, which produces a dozen wines and hosts an annual Summer Solstice Wine, Art & Music Festival.

Spice Acres in Brecksville offering pick-your-own asparagus, berries and mushrooms, as well as yoga classes and immersive table-to-earth dinners.

The Spicy Lamb Farm in Peninsula, which raises Dorset Sheep and Rougen duck, offers organic apples, pears and plums, and spices. The farm hosts the Cuyahoga Valley Sheep Dog trials, offering working dog demonstrations.

The Countryside Initiative estimates it attracts more than 100,000 people to the national park each year. To learn more about the farms, visit the Countryside Initiative website.