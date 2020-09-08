TAMPA, Fla. — Ready for a new take on Chicken Parmesean?

Get ready for the cravable, saucy, cheesy and crunchy Chicken Parm Piadiana at Oronzo.

Oronzo Owner, Dan Bavaro and Executive Chef/General Manager, Maurizzio Braga, share the Tampa restaurant's specialty, Chicken Parm Piadiana, it's stuffed full of Bavaro family recipes.

Here's how you can make it at home:

Ingredients:

• 24oz Jar of Bavaro’s Pomodoro Sauce (or red sauce of your liking)

• 4 12” tortilla (2 extra)

• 1 lb Spaghetti (fresh or dried)

• 2 8oz balls mozzarella, cube them ¼”

• 4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

• 2 chicken breast halves

• 3 eggs , beaten

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cups Panko bread crumbs

• 1/2 cup seasoned Italian read crumbs

• ½ cup Parmesan cheese

• ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

Directions

Crispy Baked Chicken:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Beat egg and set aside. In a separate shallow dish, combine flour, salt and pepper.

3. In a second dish combine Panko Bread Crumbs, Italian bread crumbs, parmesan.

4. Dip chicken in flour first and then egg and finally in the crumb mix pressing the crumbs to adhere.

5. Place on a pan sprayed with cooking spray. Spray the top of the chicken with cooking spray.

6. Bake at 375°F for 30-35 min or until juices run clear.

7. Cut chicken into cubes

Pasta & Sauce:

1. Bring pasta sauce to a boil then reduce heat to simmer

2. Boil water, adding a pinch of salt and teaspoon of olive oil

3. Cook pasta al dente and strain

Build individual Piadina:

1. In a 12” skillet toast the tortilla for a few seconds on medium-high heat, lightly brushing with oil

2. Combine and mix in a bowl ¼ of cooked pasta (4oz) with 4oz Pomodoro sauce, 3oz mozzarella, 1 tablespoon parmesan and 1 piece of chicken breast cubed.

3. Place ingredients in the center of the tortilla and roll into a burrito.

4. Serve with 4 oz of pomodoro as a dipping sauce.