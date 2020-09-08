We've all cracked open a package of sports cards at one time in our life, but one man is turning that hobby into a profession.

Believe it or not, some of his cards are going for hundreds of dollars a piece.

Andy Strong has watched the hobby skyrocket since he opened his business.

Parlor City Cards and Collectibles sits in the heart of downtown Binghamton and opened back up for the first time last month.

"It's been wonderful to be back in the store," Strong said. "From the time that we opened the store back up, customers have been coming in. The biggest problem has actually been keeping inventory in. The market is really hot for trading cards right now. People just want to be out."

Throughout the pandemic, Strong relied heavily on his eBay store.

Each card is photographed, and within minutes, it's available for purchase all over the world.

It's a trend that seems to be getting more popular, especially with people stuck at home.

"We relied on it so much. I was here every day. Even through we couldn't be open, I was here every day listing, mailing. We were over 100 items a day for a while," said Strong.

Despite doing well online, Strong said having his own brick-and-mortar store front is important to him.

It's a place he can call home and something to be proud of.

"It's really important for us because you want to have that relationship with customers. It's also nice because people can bring stuff for us to sell so we can buy from people and it gives us the ability to buy direct from the companies," said Strong.

Strong is part of a revitalization in Binghamton as more storefronts continue to pop up.

"The amount of restaurants and businesses that pop up, it's a nice little community. The owners become friends with each other. We all work together. Everyone treats each other good. It's really important. With the college kids coming back we've seen a ton of traffic coming through," said Strong.

It's people like Strong who very well may be helping cities return to their glory days one small business at a time.