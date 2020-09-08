Local barbershops, salons, and spas are getting a boost in business.

New York State is now allowing personal care industries to perform "under the mask" services. Things like beard trimming, piercings, or waxing can be done as long as staff members keep their masks on.

Workers at Nick’s Barber Shop in Eastwood say this is huge for them, since they earn half their income from beard grooming.

“It’s been a struggle for everybody financially and mentally and every way. Just to be back at almost full capacity it’s really great,” says owner Nick Jones.

Workers must be tested for COVID-19 before performing services under the mask.