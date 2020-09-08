A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Randi Canion, a Black female, 10 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore drive in Miami.

Randi has her hair styled in box braids. The child may be in the company of an unidentified white male, unknown height, unknown weight.

They may be traveling in a white van.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.