Belleview, Fla. – Marion County teacher Lindsey Flanagan is paying it forward, after one of her former teachers inspired her when she was a young student.

"I hope that every day, when they come through this door, whether it be through an actual door or online, that there is a positive experience and a positive vibe, and that they really take grasp of their education," Flanagan said.

She was nominated as an A+ Teacher for the way she helps her students through the process of learning.

"I'm so lucky to have a job that I like what I do. I enjoy what I do. I tell the kids that all the time," she said.

Flanagan teaches seventh grade civics at Belleview Middle School in Belleview, where she's committed to helping students connect to the curriculum from the Bill of Rights, to the Constitution and how the government really works.

When Flanagan is in her classroom, she is in her element.

"And that's why I love it. Seeing those light bulbs go and seeing, 'Oh I get I,t and this does apply to me," she shared.

But Flanagan wasn't initially sure of her career path.

"I think it was my sophomore year, when I was at the University of Florida, and the light bulb just kind of went off. And I said, ‘Why have I been struggling with what I want to do for so long?’ All of a sudden, it just became apparent to me that I definitely wanted to be a teacher."

Flanagan was actually a student herself at Belleview Middle School. One of her teachers back then was her inspiration.

"I just remember the impact she had on my life and just the positive words of encouragement and always pushing me and challenging me."