OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Growth in Osceola County can create traffic trouble.

Angel Soto says traffic on Poinciana Boulevard near his home off Indian Point Boulevard has exploded in the more than two decades he’s lived in the area.

He and his family have seen the good and the bad, like when his brother got into an accident.

“(He was) making a right turn, leaving the neighborhood, misjudged the traffic coming northbound and so once he made that turn into traffic, he got rear ended by somebody who couldn’t stop in time,” Angel recalls.

His brother was ok.

Angel says it’s hard to get out from Indian Point Boulevard and onto busy Poinciana Boulevard.

“It’s just massive congestion that happens in the middle of this intersection,” Angel said.

Even when you do get out into the median, Angel says drivers on Poinciana Boulevard are just going too fast.

“Once you get in the middle, this no longer becomes a right away, it becomes whoever is the bravest,” he told us.

Osceola County Communications Manager Krystal Diaz tells us after an evaluation of this intersection in 2019, it was determined a traffic signal wasn’t needed based on traffic and pedestrian volumes.

“However, due to ongoing development in proximity to the intersection, we will re-evaluate the intersection and, if warranted, will include it in our Signal Master Plan project that is currently in development,” Diaz said in an email.

Angel thinks a traffic light would go a long way.

“Traffic light is a start to slow traffic down,” Angel said, “it would ease people coming into the neighborhood and coming out.”

If you have a traffic trouble spot, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and fill out the form on the right side of the screen.