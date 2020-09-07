Around 30,000 people came to Volusia County for Labor Day weekend.

Some arrived for the beautiful beaches, but most came for the annual Daytona Truck Meet – good news for local vendors cashing in at Daytona International Speedway.

“It was a good event. Lot going on. People were at the strip and on the beach,” said event attendee Chris Baxley.

He came to town from South Carolina for the truck meet, stayed in a hotel, and hit the stores and restaurants.

And Baxley was not the only one from out of town.

Xiomaroa Flores traveled from Washington, D.C. to visit family.

“My brother’s baby shower was yesterday, celebrating the first baby in the family.”

They decided to celebrate and spend Labor Day weekend at the beach and hit the local businesses, providing some much-needed financial relief to shops and restaurants in the area.

“It's been the busiest time of the year. Labor Day has crushed ever other holiday we had all summer long,” said Alicia Deforrest.

She works at Michael's on the Beach during the day and Pizza King at night. She’s glad people are finally visiting local businesses after the long COVID-19 shutdown.

“It's definitely slowed down, but this weekend it's really boosted it up for us.”

Deforrest and other locals are hoping to see strong sales for the rest of the holiday weekend.