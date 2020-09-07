CINCINNATI, Ohio — A little more than a week ago, Nostalgia Wine and Jazz Lounge opened in Cincinnati's Over the Rhine, offering residents a different kind of jazz environment.

Opening Nostalgia has been a dream in the making for owner and Cincinnati native Tammie Scott. It was her jazz bar experience in D.C. and her grandmother’s memories of Cincinnati’s jazz scene that inspired her to open her own.



“It was more about the spaces and how comfortable they were — how welcoming they were — and kind of just the peace that I felt when I was there and the good times that I experienced with my friends,” said Scott.



And that’s the kind of experience she’s looking to offer her customers here. From the music, to the portraits to the drinks, there’s no mistake that you’re inside a jazz lounge. And one thing that sets this jazz bar apart is its selection of 30 wines. Eighty-five percent of them are either owned or produced by women or people of color.



“We wanted to be really intentional about making sure that we were helping to expose people to wines that they wouldn’t typically fine in a grocery store or a wine shop or their typical restaurant or bar,” she said.



And it’s not just their wine selection that sets them apart. It’s also their customer experience. Opening during the pandemic has made it a little challenging, but Scott says customer service is one of their top priorities.



“You’re always concerned [about the pandemic], but it’s about creating a space where they feel comfortable and obviously we’re taking the necessary precautions to make sure that everyone has a safe experience as well,” she said.



First time patron Dara Kendell says she and her friends enjoyed their experience.



“We are quite impressed,” said Kendell. “The drinks are nice. The ambiance is nice, the music is nice, and the company is nice.”



Scott says she’s grateful for all the people who've stopped by so far.



“The support from the community has been amazing,” said Scott. “Everybody has been super compliant in terms of wearing their masks inside and things like that, so I couldn’t have been any happier with the opening so far.”



Nostalgia is located at 15th and Vine streets and is open Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the Nostalgia Wine and Jazz Lounge Facebook page.