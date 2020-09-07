New York State will now require all public workplaces to have a plan, in case another major disease event like this pandemic comes around again.

The governor signed the bill into law, which also included state and local governments and school districts.

These plans have to include things like a list of essential positions and how others could work remote.

They also need to cover how work shifts could be staggered, PPE distributed, and exposures safely handled.

The plans have to go to the unions and labor management within 150 days.

From there, they must be finalized by April 1, 2021.