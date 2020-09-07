Lisa Case’s second career as an operating room nurse at Albany Medical Center began five years ago.

“For the longest time I always had a passion for helping people and Albany Med was actually the only hospital I really had an interest in coming to work for,” Case says. “I love what I do, I love working in the operating room, it’s different.”

Ten years into her nursing career, Diana Gliganic works in Albany Med’s emergency room.

“I always had an interest in trauma, I was an EMT for 20 years, so it was a natural progression,” Gliganic said. “I find it very rewarding. You’re with somebody at the worst time in their life and you can try to make it a little bit better for them.”

As much as they love what they do, both women say working at the hospital has been difficult as the nurses union has repeatedly tried and failed to negotiate a new contract with management over the past two years.

“We’ve struggled,” Case said.

“It’s been challenging to say the least,” Gliganic said. “We are short-staffed every day, sometimes by as many as five or six nurses per shift.”

Instead of holding their traditional Labor Day picnic, Case and Gliganic were among the few hundred nurses who rallied outside Albany Med Monday morning. A super majority of more than 2,000 of the hospital’s nurses recently voted to authorize a one-day strike if negotiations don’t produce a new contract soon.

“We’re looking for better wages, we’re looking for health insurance, people can’t afford the health insurance,” Case said.

A former Albany Med employee who now works at Ellis, Cathy Dawson was among the handful of nurses showing support from other hospitals.

“They led the way in the COVID fight by taking patients from New York City and they got pizza in return,” Dawson said. “They need a fair contract, these are hard-working, dedicated nurses. I’m here in solidarity with them for however long it takes.”

In a written statement, Albany Med management said they continue to negotiate in good faith with the union.

“We understand our mission of patient care, research and education is only possible with the compassionate expertise of our entire workforce,” a portion of the statement read. ”That is why, despite a year-to-date $25.6 million operating loss resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Albany Medical Center is one of several U.S. hospitals that has not laid off or furloughed any staff.”

While their hope is a new agreement will be reached, nurses say they’re still prepared to strike within the next 10 days if a contract isn’t signed.

“It’s important because Albany Med is not taking us seriously, we feel they don’t value the nurses,” Gliganic said.

“We love what we do, we love our jobs and want to stay here but we deserve a fair contract, we’ve been fighting too long,” Case said.