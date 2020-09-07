NATIONWIDE – For many Americans Labor Day is a well-earned day off and the conclusion of an enjoyable three-day weekend.

Ever wonder how the federal holiday got started? For that you have to go all the way back to the 1800s.

The holiday is a yearly tribute to the contributions workers have made to the United States, and way back in 1885 and 1886, the first governmental recognition came via municipal ordinances.

From those ordinances, efforts grew to secure state legislation. Legislation was first introduced in New York, but the first law was passed in Oregon on February 21, 1887. That was followed by four more states the same year: New Jersey, Colorado, New York, and Massachusetts.

By 1894, dozens more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday of September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.

Officially, the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City on September 5, 1882. President Grover Cleveland signed the holiday into law on June 28, 1894.

The first proposal for Labor Day stipulated it be celebrated with a street parade to demonstrate to the public “the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations.” This was to be followed by a celebration for workers and their families.