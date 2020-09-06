The economy here in Massachusetts is beginning to bounce back from the pandemic.

The State says half a million jobs have been created since the start of the summer. But industries still closed are continuing to struggle.

City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson is asking the City Manager to look into reopening options for Worcester's cigar bars and hookah lounges.

Right now, bars serving food are allowed to open under restaurant guidelines. Councilor Carlson says cigar and hookah spots with a common victualer license to sell food should be allowed to open as well.

Councilor George Russell is also requesting the City waive license renewal fees and related charges for these businesses closed under the Governor’s orders.

In addition to bars, arcades and large performance venues won't open until Phase IV.

Russell said, “Don't forget these businesses were closed probably five or six months ago at a moment's notice. And like many other businesses, they were forced to throw inventory away and basically lock their doors and not be able to operate. It’s at a point where it's making major impacts on them and their families and even on their communities."

Russell explains many of these businesses got by with PPP loans and Cares Act funding, but this money is running out.