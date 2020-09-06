Tossed To The Wind, a collection of more than a dozen oral histories from people who fled Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, is now published.

Nancy Rosado is one of book's authors



Tossed to the Wind Facebook page

The stories of those who were displaced fill up the pages of this book. Margarita Rodriguez, now in Kissimmee, is one of them.

Rodriguez recalls sleeping in her car for weeks and waiting in 15 to 20 hour lines for gas.

In Spanish she said, “This was very catastrophic for Puerto Rico… I had never seen anything like this.”

“That you’re able to give voice to these people on a larger platform, that has no price,” said Nancy Rosado, one of the authors for Tossed To The Wind.

Tossed to the Wind: Stories of Hurricane Maria Survivors was printed by the University of Florida press.

