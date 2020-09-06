WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Record amounts of people are trying to become gun owners.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has gotten over 30,000 pistol purchase permit applications in the year 2020. This time last year, that number was around 8,000 applications.



"It's unprecedented," says Lt. Scott Sefton with the Wake County Sheriff's Office. "Something we've never seen before in our history."



The applications from the first eight full months of this year have already exceeded the number of applications from 2017, 2018, and 2019 combined.



Sefton says the first increase happened around March. That's when shutdowns related to the coronavirus happened in North Carolina. A more extreme influx in applications came June 1, coinciding with the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed.



"I think the public is seeing things that they've never seen before in their own personal lives and even on TV," says Sefton. "And with political cycles and with COVID-19 and different restrictions, people are changing their patterns."



This trend has also meant an 85 percent class growth for firearms instructor Ben Martin. He has doing it part time for the state since 2007, but picked it up full time in March.



"The safe handling of a handgun is of upmost importance," says Martin. "But, also knowledge of the gun: the handgun you're going to be carrying, as well as the importance of knowing not just your firearm, but understanding and knowing the law in North Carolina."



The sheriff's office has brought in additional staff from the patrol division, school resources, administration, and warrant division to help with the influx in applications.



Purchase permit applications from the week July 12, 2020 are currently getting processed.



Appointments for carried concealed applications are fully booked through December.