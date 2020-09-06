President Donald Trump is suggesting using $300 billion in leftover COVID relief funds for the next round of stimulus checks.

The president urged Congress on Friday to approve the idea.

Both sides of the aisle agree that more stimulus checks are needed. But they disagree on how much money state and local governments should get.

Trump called on Democrats in Congress to issue an approval to redirect the funds.

But whenever the next round of stimulus checks does go out, he president says he does not plan on giving any of that to undocumented immigrants.

“They came into the country illegally, and now we give them a check? We want to give the checks to the American people,” Trump said.

“So remember, we have $300 billion, it’s there. We don’t need the money. We don’t need anything. Just let that money get released to the American people."

When can you expect to see those stimulus checks in your bank accounts? It’s hard to answer as the legislation remains at a standstill.

The unemployment rate last month dropped to 8.4 percent, down from 10.2 percent in July.