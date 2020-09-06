ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes a simple “thanks" can go a long way.



That was what inspired a pint-sized Everyday Hero, who doodled her appreciation for those on the frontlines and sent out thank you messages across the country.

“I wanted to say thank you," said Téa Matteoni, continuing, “Because the police officers protect us."

The 4-year-old girl, who goes by the nickname Tay Tay, had been seeing what was going on in the world and soaking it all in. Police officers live in the family's neighborhood and Téa's mother said that the little girl wanted to do something.

So, with the help of her parents, Lindsay Matteoni and Gino Matteoni, Téa​ scribbled colorful hearts, loops and traced handprints with a short message of gratitude. The letters were signed, sealed and delivered to dozens of nurses, doctors and law enforcement.

“She has such a big heart. Heart of gold," said her mother. “That was her way of demonstrating to the first responders how much she appreciated them.”

Then one day, much to the Matteoni Family's surprise, two Orange County Sheriff's Deputies turned up, knocking on the door of their east Orange County home.

“The parents answered, like, 'Yes?'” recalled Lt. Brandon Ragan with a chuckle.

“We didn’t know what was wrong, what’s going on!” exclaimed Lindsay Matteoni. “They actually asked for Téa by name. We put our masks on and went outside."

And there on their driveway stood Ragan and Sgt. Robin Petrie, with Téa's note in hand.

“I thought that was important to let her know that we got it and how much we appreciate it," said Petrie. “To see her face when we went to her house, I can’t explain it. It was awesome. Really, this little gesture made my whole day.”

“Getting these letters of encouragement from time to time give you that extra push to keep a smile on your face, keep pushing forward," added Ragan.

And like a stone cast across water, a simple note creating ripples of kindness.

“Sometimes we think of 'thank you' as really big things, but they don’t have to be," said Gino Matteoni, Téa's father. "Now more than ever, we do need to say thank you."