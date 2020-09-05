ORLANDO, Fla. — Even though many events across Central Florida are called off, the travel app “Trip It” indicates Labor Day bookings for flights and hotels targeting Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale went up for those cities ahead of the weekend.

Thousands of people also are expected to pass through the Orlando International Airport, but normally large crowds are not as big this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know Airport officials would not provide passenger estimates Friday



The number of departures could be down up to 70 percent



Some travelers said they had not been on a plane for months

Airport officials said they would not estimate how many people would pass through the airport over the holiday weekend, but departure numbers they provided indicated they could see as much as a 70 percent drop from last year.

Cody and Vail Hardin of Alabama had not traveled on a plane in more than four months but said they came to town as part of a birthday celebration.

“She surprised me last night with Universal and Disney tickets so it was amazing,” Cody Hardin said. “I love those places.”

Orlando is a special place for them. They spent their honeymoon in the area last year. This trip is a little different, and they packed extra items for safety.

“I brought hand sanitizer wipes to wipe down everything and follow procedures as much as we can,” Val Harding said.

The airport is also taking extra precautions to protect visitors. Shields are now up going through security, and signs instruct people to follow social distancing rules.

While the Hardins said their flight had a good amount of people on it, lines at other baggage claims had fewer people, and throughout Friday, wait times going through security were not long.