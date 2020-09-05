BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of dogs and cats from Hurricane Laura-ravaged Louisiana are now in Brevard County, ready for fostering and eventually adoption.

What You Need To Know The SPCA of Brevard picked up 46 dogs and 37 cats from Louisiana



Volunteers drove 13 hours back to Florida with animals



Many of the animals have health issues



Adoption center open this weekend, closed Labor Day

Kala Gayle met her new foster pup, Aster, for the first time Friday.

Gayle is a first-time foster who heard about the SPCA of Brevard’s recent rescue trip to the area struck by the hurricane in late August.

"I saw a picture of Aster, and she really pulled at my heart strings," Gayle said.

Aster is one of 83 animals, 46 dogs, and 37 cats, each from five rural shelters in Louisiana.

Some of the shelters were damaged in the storm, and all were at risk for being euthanized when new strays or owner surrenders came in after the hurricane.

"We took in animals that would have potentially lost their life when new animals came in to make space," Susan Naylor of the SPCA of Brevard said.

One dog, Max, was scheduled to be euthanized the day the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals volunteers arrived.

"Yes, saved his life that day," Naylor said.

They endured a 13-hour trip home this week, traveling in a caravan to bring the animals to the Space Coast.

The group would not have made the trip if the hurricane had not hit.

Almost all the dogs are heart-worm positive.

One dog has a broken vertebrae.

Aster has a large growth on her leg that will be looked at by the vet.

But no matter, that's not stopping Gayle from taking her in.

"That doesn't discourage me, it makes me want to take her home even more, love her and give her the care that she needs," Gayle said.

The SPCA of Brevard adoption center will be open this weekend but closed for Labor Day.