TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County emergency crews are responding to reports of several boats in distress on Lake Travis.

The boats are part of a parade that was underway to show support for the reelection of President Trump.

State Senator Dawn Buckingham posted the video below earlier in the day.

Everything really is bigger in Texas! Take a look at the hundreds of boats gathered on Lake Travis right now for a boat parade honoring President @realDonaldTrump! Senate District 24 supports our President! #TrumpBoatParade #txlege pic.twitter.com/zvZHT8EjtO — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) September 5, 2020

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, there were many emergency calls Saturday for boats in distress and several have sunk.

Austin-Travis County EMS says no injuries or medical emergencies occurred as a result of the incidents. EMS was not requested at the scene.