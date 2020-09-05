Resorts World Catskills is saying it is "ready to rock" on September 9, the date the state is allowing casinos to reopen.

Resorts World tells Spectrum News that they’re already in compliance with the latest reopening and health guidance from the state.

Table games, except poker, will be open Wednesday with barriers between customers. There will also be body temperature scanners and density counters to screen out symptomatic and keep things at the state's limit of 25 percent capacity.

A casino executive says they're excited to once again boost the local economy and welcome hundreds of workers from in and around Sullivan County back to their jobs.

“It's been obviously difficult,” said Darlene Monzo, chief marketing officer of the resort. “All businesses want to be open. I think the hardest thing has been exercising our patience with not being able to bring our team members back. So that was really, really great news to be able to bring all of our team members."

Like virtually every other indoor space in the state of New York, masks will be required at the casino. Restaurants will be opened with limited capacity and the hotel is expected to reopen September 12.