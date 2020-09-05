ORLANDO, Fla. — While several Hispanic businesses are trying to regain their footing during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Orlando cleaning service is thriving.

Kings Cleaning Service shifted its business to succeed during the pandemic, tracking where open cases were and determining how it could disinfect the businesses in the area to try to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

What You Need To Know Kings Cleaning Service adds 100 jobs



Owner wants to continue to grow business



Hispanic chamber: COVID affects 20-30 percent of businesses



Chamber creates network to help companes team up

Since March, when the virus started to become more widespread in Central Florida, the cleaning service has added more than 100 new employees and expanded into other states.

“We’re looking to grow our organization into providing more opportunities for at least 200 more superstars from our community,” Chief Executive Officer Yanet Herrero said. “We’re expanding across the state, and we’re also growing new divisions in order to support best the efforts of not just reopening but staying safely open.”

Not all Hispanic businesses are doing as well, according to John De Armas, vice chairman of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO),

“From our experience in the chamber, I would say about 20 to 30 percent of businesses are highly affected [by the COVID-19 pandemic] at this time,” De Armas said. “They have less access to capital than other businesses so it’s very difficult for them to have that cash flow that can perhaps carry them over.”

The HCCMO created a program called BEN — Business Emergency Network — where Hispanic businesses can buy and sell from each other at a lower discount to try to help boost their business prospects.